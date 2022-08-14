Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,410 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.99 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

