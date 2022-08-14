Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trex Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Trex stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.
About Trex
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
