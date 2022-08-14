Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTF opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

