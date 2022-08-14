Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 638,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $25.17 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

