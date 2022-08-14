Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 356.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 305,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 286,689 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,328,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

EWW stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

