Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

