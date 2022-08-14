Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after buying an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $126.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average is $133.67. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $211.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.13). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

