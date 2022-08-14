Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $193,977,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.