Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 831,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,451 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,302,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 717,580 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.98 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

