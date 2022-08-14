Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 717,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.98 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

