Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $81.97 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

