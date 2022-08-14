Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $227.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.66.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

