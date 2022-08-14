Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of UPW opened at $83.54 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.

About ProShares Ultra Utilities

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

