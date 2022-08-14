Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $574.03 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $574,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,865,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

