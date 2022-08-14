Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $5,641,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,713.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

