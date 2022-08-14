Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 23,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

