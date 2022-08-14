Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.03. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $135.01.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

