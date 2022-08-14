Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTF stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

