Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,056,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

