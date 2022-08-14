Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $102.31 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

