Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 23,123 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 211,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.8 %

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

