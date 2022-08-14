Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,368 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

