Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 24,864 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.01 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

