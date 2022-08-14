Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,057 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Shares of PII opened at $120.24 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.03.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

