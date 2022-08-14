Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 769 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

About FLEETCOR Technologies

Shares of FLT stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.66. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

