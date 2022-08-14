Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Price Performance

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

