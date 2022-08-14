Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

