Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $30.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

