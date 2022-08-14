Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

