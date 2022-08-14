Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,437 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $7,261,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

