Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.7 %

AutoNation stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,577 shares of company stock worth $78,040,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

