Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.65. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $119.32.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

