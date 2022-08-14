Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,314 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AutoNation by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 4.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,414,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 685,577 shares of company stock worth $78,040,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

