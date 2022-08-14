Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 246,132 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,132 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 138.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULST opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

