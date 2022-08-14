Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 39,437 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,437 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $30.94.

