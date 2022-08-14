Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,766 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $119.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

