Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,015 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.10%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

