Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,738 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NYSE FPI opened at $14.96 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,496.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

