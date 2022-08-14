Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $119.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

