Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 235,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:OIA opened at $6.87 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
