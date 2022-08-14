Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $56.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $84.24.

