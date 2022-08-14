Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

FPI stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $793.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

