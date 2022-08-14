Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 331.6 days.

Adyen Price Performance

ADYYF opened at $1,895.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,544.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,729.57. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,170.04 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00.

About Adyen

(Get Rating)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

