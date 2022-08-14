Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 331.6 days.
Adyen Price Performance
ADYYF opened at $1,895.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,544.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,729.57. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,170.04 and a 12 month high of $3,300.00.
About Adyen
