AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 111.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 278,913 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 232,001 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 20.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after acquiring an additional 187,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,557 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,389,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

