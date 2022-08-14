Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $139.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $131.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.