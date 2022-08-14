Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.0 %

AEM opened at C$59.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.