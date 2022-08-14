Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 1,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 378,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $500.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Agora by 6.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Agora by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Agora by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter.

About Agora

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.