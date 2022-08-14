Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

