Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
NYSE:ADC opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $79.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
