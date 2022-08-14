Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NYSE:ADC opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $79.98.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

