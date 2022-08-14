Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Down 4.5%

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.37 and last traded at C$4.41. 129,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 188,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

Aimia Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

